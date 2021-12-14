Investors three-year losses continue as Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) dips a further 6.6% this week, earnings continue to decline

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. But the long term shareholders of Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 51% drop in the share price over that period. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 28% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 42% in the last 90 days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Weibo isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the three years that the share price fell, Weibo's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 15% each year. This reduction in EPS is slower than the 21% annual reduction in the share price. So it's likely that the EPS decline has disappointed the market, leaving investors hesitant to buy.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:WB Earnings Per Share Growth December 14th 2021

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 22% in the last year, Weibo shareholders lost 28%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 5% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Weibo you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

