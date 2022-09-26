Investors three-year losses continue as ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) dips a further 11% this week, earnings continue to decline

As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. We regret to report that long term ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 30% in three years, versus a market return of about 30%. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 16% in a month. But this could be related to poor market conditions -- stocks are down 9.6% in the same time.

Since ChampionX has shed US$481m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

ChampionX saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 11% per year, over the last three years. The 11% average annual share price decline is remarkably close to the EPS decline. So it seems like sentiment towards the stock hasn't changed all that much over time. It seems like the share price is reflecting the declining earnings per share.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqGS:CHX Earnings Per Share Growth September 26th 2022

We know that ChampionX has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think ChampionX will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

We can sympathize with ChampionX about their 12% loss for the year ( including dividends), but the silver lining is that the broader market return was worse, at around -22%. The loss over the last year is steeper than the loss of 9% per year over three years. It should concern shareholders to see the pace of losses accelerate, and it makes us alert to the possibility that underlying business is not doing well. Before forming an opinion on ChampionX you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

