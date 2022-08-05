Investors three-year losses continue as Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) dips a further 15% this week, earnings continue to decline

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) shareholders, since the share price is down 49% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 46%. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 45% lower in that time. And the share price decline continued over the last week, dropping some 15%. Importantly, this could be a market reaction to the recently released financial results. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Bright Horizons Family Solutions isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 20% per year, over the last three years. The 20% average annual share price decline is remarkably close to the EPS decline. So it seems that investor expectations of the company are staying pretty steady, despite the disappointment. It seems like the share price is reflecting the declining earnings per share.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:BFAM Earnings Per Share Growth August 5th 2022

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Bright Horizons Family Solutions shareholders are down 45% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 11%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 0.1% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Bright Horizons Family Solutions better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Bright Horizons Family Solutions that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

