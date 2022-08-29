Investors three-year losses continue as Allison Transmission Holdings (NYSE:ALSN) dips a further 4.0% this week, earnings continue to decline

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But the risk of stock picking is that you will likely buy under-performing companies. We regret to report that long term Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 16% in three years, versus a market return of about 44%. Even worse, it's down 11% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Since Allison Transmission Holdings has shed US$149m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the three years that the share price fell, Allison Transmission Holdings' earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 2.8% each year. This reduction in EPS is slower than the 6% annual reduction in the share price. So it's likely that the EPS decline has disappointed the market, leaving investors hesitant to buy. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 7.72.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NYSE:ALSN Earnings Per Share Growth August 29th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free interactive report on Allison Transmission Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Allison Transmission Holdings' TSR for the last 3 years was -11%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Allison Transmission Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 0.7% over one year. That's including the dividend. However, that falls short of the 3% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Allison Transmission Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Allison Transmission Holdings .

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

