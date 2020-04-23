Investors Take PMI Crash in Stride

Asia Pacific

Japan’s preliminary PMI fell further, though the market reaction was minimal. Australian’s preliminary PMI also fell. South Korea’s economy contracted 1.4% in Q1 from the end of last year. It was largely in line with expectations. Hong Kong Monetary Authority intervened for the third consecutive session to sell Hong Kong dollars and buy US dollars. The dollar is in less than a 20 tick range on either side of JPY107.70. The Australian dollar is firm within the range established earlier this week between roughly $0.6250 and $0.6400. The greenback drifted a little lower against the Chinese yuan.The flash PMI readings were worse than expected. The UK’s reading was similar. Ahead of next week’s meeting, the ECB announced yesterday that it would accept as collateral bonds that had been rated investment grade before April 7. The EU leaders meet today to find an agreement on a larger assistance package. The euro has been sold below $1.08 for the first time in a couple of weeks today.The US sees the preliminary April PMI, March new homes sales, and the April Kansas Fed’s manufacturing survey, but it will be the weekly jobless claims that command the most attention. The US dollar gained about 1.45% against the Canadian dollar during the first two sessions this week and pared those gains yesterday and is slightly heavier today as well.

