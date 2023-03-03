US Markets
BAC

Investors swarm into cash as stocks, bonds decline-BofA

Credit: REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

March 03, 2023 — 05:52 am EST

Written by Lucy Raitano for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Investors snapped up cash and bonds in the week to Wednesday, a report from BofA Global Research showed on Friday, while they shed equities and gold.

Cash funds saw inflows of $68.1 billion, BofA said citing EPFR data and noted that cash will be "as good as bonds & stocks" until the bear market comes to an end with an expected credit event.

Bonds saw inflows of $8.4 billion, while global stocks recorded outflows of $7.4 billion and investors pulled $900 million out of gold funds.

Investors meanwhile shed $1.8 billion in emerging market debt and bought $2.4 billion in emerging market equities.

BofA's bull and bear indicator - a measure of market sentiment - ticked up marginally to 4.3 from 4.2 the previous week.

(Reporting by Lucy Raitano; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

((Lucy.Raitano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.