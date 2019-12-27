Investors sue Danske Bank over alleged money laundering -law firm

COPENHAGEN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - A group of institutional investors have sued Danske Bank DANSKE.CO for around 1.5 billion Danish crowns ($224 million) over alleged money laundering, Danish law firm Nemeth Sigetty, representing more than 60 investors, said on Friday.

($1 = 6.6958 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

