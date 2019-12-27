US Markets

Investors sue Danske Bank over alleged money laundering -law firm

Contributor
Nikolaj Skydsgaard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

A group of institutional investors have sued Danske Bank for around 1.5 billion Danish crowns ($224 million) over alleged money laundering, Danish law firm Nemeth Sigetty, representing more than 60 investors, said on Friday.

COPENHAGEN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - A group of institutional investors have sued Danske Bank DANSKE.CO for around 1.5 billion Danish crowns ($224 million) over alleged money laundering, Danish law firm Nemeth Sigetty, representing more than 60 investors, said on Friday.

($1 = 6.6958 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Nikolaj.Skydsgaard@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular