Investors Still Waiting For A Pull Back In Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 18x, you may consider Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 79x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Sirius XM Holdings hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

Sirius XM Holdings' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 68% decrease to the company's bottom line. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 60% in total over the last three years. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 76% each year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 12% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why Sirius XM Holdings is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Sirius XM Holdings maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

