Investors Still Waiting For A Pull Back In NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc.'s (NYSE:NKE) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 60.4x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 21x and even P/E's below 12x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

NIKE hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:NKE Price Based on Past Earnings April 28th 2021

Is There Enough Growth For NIKE?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, NIKE would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 21%. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow EPS by an impressive 98% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 33% per annum as estimated by the analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 16% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that NIKE's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On NIKE's P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that NIKE maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

