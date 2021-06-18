Investors Still Waiting For A Pull Back In Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 31.8x Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 19x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

Recent times have been advantageous for Ituran Location and Control as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Ituran Location and Control's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Ituran Location and Control's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 248% last year. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen a very unpleasant 57% drop in EPS in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 96% during the coming year according to the sole analyst following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 17%, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Ituran Location and Control's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Ituran Location and Control's P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Ituran Location and Control's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Ituran Location and Control, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

