Investors Still Waiting For A Pull Back In FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 19x, you may consider FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 27.5x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

FMC could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will improve markedly. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as high as FMC's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that there was hardly any earnings per share growth to speak of for the company over the past year. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 497% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its uninspiring short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 27% each year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 14% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that FMC's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On FMC's P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of FMC's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for FMC (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to take into consideration.

If you're unsure about the strength of FMC's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

