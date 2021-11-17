Investors Still Waiting For A Pull Back In Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC)

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 18x, you may consider Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 28.6x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for Concentrix as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Concentrix's Growth Trending?

NasdaqGS:CNXC Price Based on Past Earnings November 17th 2021 free report on Concentrix

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Concentrix would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 160%. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 600% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the three analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 17% over the next year. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 11% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Concentrix's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Concentrix's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Concentrix that you should be aware of.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Concentrix that you should be aware of.

