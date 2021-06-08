Investors Still Aren't Entirely Convinced About Tilly's, Inc.'s (NYSE:TLYS) Earnings Despite 25% Price Jump

Despite an already strong run, Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 25% in the last thirty days. The last month tops off a massive increase of 137% in the last year.

Even after such a large jump in price, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 20x, you may still consider Tilly's as an attractive investment with its 17.3x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Tilly's has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Tilly's' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 470% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 64% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 41% during the coming year according to the four analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 17% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Tilly's' P/E sits below the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

Despite Tilly's' shares building up a head of steam, its P/E still lags most other companies. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Tilly's' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Tilly's you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Tilly's' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

