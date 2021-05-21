Investors Still Aren't Entirely Convinced About Taitron Components Incorporated's (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earnings Despite 44% Price Jump

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 44% after a shaky period beforehand. The annual gain comes to 132% following the latest surge, making investors sit up and take notice.

Although its price has surged higher, it's still not a stretch to say that Taitron Components' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 21.2x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in the United States, where the median P/E ratio is around 19x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Taitron Components as its earnings have been rising very briskly. The P/E is probably moderate because investors think this strong earnings growth might not be enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Taitron Components' Growth Trending?

NasdaqCM:TAIT Price Based on Past Earnings May 21st 2021 free data-rich visualisation

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like Taitron Components' is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 134% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 232% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 17% shows it's noticeably more attractive on an annualised basis.

With this information, we find it interesting that Taitron Components is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

What We Can Learn From Taitron Components' P/E?

Its shares have lifted substantially and now Taitron Components' P/E is also back up to the market median. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Taitron Components currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider market forecast. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching this positive performance. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

Plus, you should also learn about these 3 warning signs we've spotted with Taitron Components.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Taitron Components. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.