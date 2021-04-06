Investors Still Aren't Entirely Convinced About Rocky Brands, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RCKY) Earnings Despite 33% Price Jump

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 33% gain in the last month alone. The annual gain comes to 222% following the latest surge, making investors sit up and take notice.

Even after such a large jump in price, it's still not a stretch to say that Rocky Brands' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 20.7x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in the United States, where the median P/E ratio is around 22x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/E without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

Rocky Brands has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings at a solid pace. It might be that many expect the respectable earnings performance to wane, which has kept the P/E from rising. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

NasdaqGS:RCKY Price Based on Past Earnings April 6th 2021

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Rocky Brands, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Is Rocky Brands' Growth Trending?

Rocky Brands' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 22% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 122% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 20% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's curious that Rocky Brands' P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance is at its limits and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Final Word

Rocky Brands' stock has a lot of momentum behind it lately, which has brought its P/E level with the market. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Rocky Brands currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is higher than the wider market forecast. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching this positive performance. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions would normally provide a boost to the share price.

Having said that, be aware Rocky Brands is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

