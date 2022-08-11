Investors Still Aren't Entirely Convinced About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RICK) Earnings Despite 29% Price Jump

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 29% gain and recovering from prior weakness. The bad news is that even after the stocks recovery in the last 30 days, shareholders are still underwater by about 5.6% over the last year.

Even after such a large jump in price, you could still be forgiven for feeling indifferent about RCI Hospitality Holdings' P/E ratio of 16.3x, since the median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio in the United States is also close to 16x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, RCI Hospitality Holdings has been doing relatively well. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this strong earnings performance might be about to tail off. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

NasdaqGM:RICK Price Based on Past Earnings August 11th 2022

Is There Some Growth For RCI Hospitality Holdings?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, RCI Hospitality Holdings would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 376% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 160% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 35% as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 9.0% growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it interesting that RCI Hospitality Holdings is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It may be that most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Final Word

RCI Hospitality Holdings' stock has a lot of momentum behind it lately, which has brought its P/E level with the market. It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

Our examination of RCI Hospitality Holdings' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for RCI Hospitality Holdings you should be aware of.

You might be able to find a better investment than RCI Hospitality Holdings. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.