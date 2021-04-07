Investors Still Aren't Entirely Convinced About Green Brick Partners, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GRBK) Earnings Despite 33% Price Jump

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 33% after a shaky period beforehand. The last month tops off a massive increase of 272% in the last year.

Even after such a large jump in price, Green Brick Partners' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 11.9x might still make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 23x and even P/E's above 43x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for Green Brick Partners as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NasdaqCM:GRBK Price Based on Past Earnings April 7th 2021

Keen to find out how analysts think Green Brick Partners' future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Is There Any Growth For Green Brick Partners?

Green Brick Partners' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 94% last year. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 645% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 34% as estimated by the four analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 20% growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we find it odd that Green Brick Partners is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Key Takeaway

Green Brick Partners' stock might have been given a solid boost, but its P/E certainly hasn't reached any great heights. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Green Brick Partners currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is higher than the wider market. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. At least price risks look to be very low, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Green Brick Partners that you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

