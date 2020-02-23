Investors Sold Emerson Stock After Restructuring News. They Missed the Point About the Internet of Things.

Downbeat sentiment on the stock is linked to falling energy prices. But Emerson’s digital business can help the company grow, regardless of the cost of oil.

Wall Street wasn’t impressed with Emerson Electric’s latest review of its business at an analyst event the industrial conglomerate hosted recently. Stocks overall have been falling since, but Emerson’s has slid more quickly.

Yet investors may have missed the point, choosing to focus too much on near-term woes in the energy industry—a key source of business—and not enough on the Industrial internet of Things, or IioT. Emerson (ticker: EMR) is a big player in IioT, which includes hardware for data collection as well as software to control manufacturing facilities. The IioT outlook is bright, and can help Emerson grow sales regardless of the endless gyrations of oil prices.

At the event, held Feb. 13 in a vast hall at the New York Stock Exchange with Art Deco skylights and massive six-foot urns, management rolled out a restructuring plan meant to save $425 million a year. It also offered much more detail than it has in the past about the IioT operation.

“We’re breaking our digital business out now,” long-serving CEO Dave Farr told Barron’s. “Not only is the industry transforming. We as a company have to transform from the standpoint of how we run our company and make investments around software development.”

Emerson breaks its business down, broadly speaking, into two buckets. Automation is one, while commercial and residential products comprise the other.

In the latter, the company makes air-conditioning equipment and the RIGID brand of tools. The automation segment includes sensors and software to control facilities that make chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and a myriad of other products.

Emerson’s total digital business amounts to about $750 million in sales, including software products. That’s about 4% of total sales, or 6% of sales in the company’s automation business.

“We’ve been doing the IoT thing since 1985,” adds Farr. He’s referring, in large part, to the automation business which allows his customers to control and optimize their facilities.

At 6% of sales in one subsegment of the business, the IioT hasn’t delivered a lot to Emerson’s bottom line, but there is hope things are changing.

This time is different is a dangerous phrase for investors, and those are Barron’s words, not Farr’s. Yet the CEO agrees that cloud computing, artificial intelligence and the falling cost of computing technology—making-high tech sensors cheap—is changing the way Emerson’s customers think about technology in the manufacturing environment. He says his customers are forming “digital-transformation” teams at an accelerating rate.

It sounds very promising, and it is. But it is difficult for industrial investors to get too excited about a hard-to-understand IioT business when energy prices—a driver of the company’s automation division—are low.

“IioT has had different eras,” Futurum tech researcher Daniel Newman tells Barron’s. “It started off with tracking and measurement, now there is modeling and autonomous controls—now there is a layer for enterprise connectivity.”

That’s a mouthful. Newman is more tech-savvy than most industrial investors. Asset modeling, or making digital twins, refers to the ability to pull all the data off a piece of equipment and build a virtual version of it to better track performance. Enterprise connectivity refers to having the manufacturing systems talk with all the other IT systems run by companies, including software for humans resources and sales.

In the past. the operational technology products—the domain of plant engineers—didn’t communicate with the software office workers are familiar with. Today’s IioT technology—the kinds being developed at Honeywell (HON) and Emerson—are building bridges, providing more integration and functionality.

It still feels esoteric. And Wall Street, for its part, was mainly focused on Emerson’s near-term outlook and how it plans to cut costs to offset weak demand from customers that depend on energy prices.

“The company put up achieving $5.00 in [earnings per share] by 2023,” wrote Gordon Haskett analyst John Inch in a recent research report, referring to the analyst event. That is later than he had forecast and he is concerned that goal assumes no U.S. recession.

He rates the stock at Hold with a $74 price target.

“Emerson’s investor event last week lacked the big headlines—breakup, CEO transition, etc—but it did lay out a cost plan to take portfolio margins to new highs,” wrote Wolfe research analyst Nigel Coe. He is more optimistic than Inch, rating shares the equivalent of Buy. His price target is $81 a share.

Still, IioT wasn’t a prominent feature of his research report. Coe’s comments on profit margins were centered on the restructuring plan. That’s actually good for investors. Emerson’s potential to gain from IioT is like a free call option on the future of industrial software.

The IioT is “going to grow [total sales] above and beyond the industry” growth rate, Farr said. It will lead to higher margins, too. Emerson will still be an industrial company, not a pure software player, but the benefits to shareholders will be significant.

Emerson shares are down about 4.4% since its analyst event. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, for comparison, is down 1.9%. The S&P 500 is off 1.2%.

