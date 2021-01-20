Investors snap up leveraged buyout bonds

By David Bell

NEW YORK, January 20 (IFR) - Low rated bonds for leveraged buyouts are getting a strong reception in the high-yield primary market as rising Treasury rates and increased confidence in the global economic recovery push investors towards riskier deals in search of yield.

In a primary market where most activity has been for refinancing, investors are jumping at the chance to invest in new money deals, particularly in low rated, higher yielding credits that have caught a strong bid in recent weeks.

"Not only are more marginally aggressive deals getting done, but they are well subscribed," said Ken Monaghan, co-head of high-yield at Amundi Pioneer.

Trucking accessories company Truck Hero (Caa2/CCC), for example, priced a US$600m Caa2/CCC bond on Wednesday to help fund its acquisition by private equity firm L Catterton.

Leads drove pricing on the eight-year non-call three senior note to just 6.00%, in from price talk of 6.25%-6.50%. In addition, it upsized the bonds from US$550m allowing the sponsor to cut the size of the equity check it will need to kick in to finance the deal.

The deal was being talked at 8% when it was being underwritten in December, according to a banker familiar with the deal.

"It is an amazing dynamic. The market has come a long way," the banker said.

Earlier in the week, Clearlake Capital Partners was able to raise via Park River Holdings a Caa1/CCC+/CCC+ rated US$400m senior note to fund the acquisition and merger of building products company PrimeSource and hardware company Dimora.

Similar to Truck Hero, leads upsized the notes from an initial US$345m to allow a smaller equity contribution to the overall financing. Pricing was brought in from price talk of 5.75%-6.00% to land at a final coupon of 5.625%.

"That was unpriceable 6 months ago," said the banker.

Investors have grown more confident in the outlook for the global economic recovery in recent weeks, and an increase in 10-year Treasury yields has also made the safer, lower yielding Double B credits look less attractive after those kind of bonds led last year's high-yield rally.

That is pushing investors into low rated deals or new situations like LBOs or acquisitions if they want to find additional yield.

"New issue concessions have become non-existent, leaving very little value in corporate bonds," wrote portfolio managers at Winthrop Capital Management on Tuesday.

This kind of backdrop is giving issuers confidence to bring riskier deals to the market.

Banks leading the financing for Bain Capital Private Equity's acquisition of building products company US LBM, for example,top3 announced a US$600m PIK toggle note on Wednesday, a type of deal that is typically seen as a sign of a frothy corporate debt market. The six-year non-call two bonds are being issued via BCPE UlyssesIntermediate.

"We expect to see more of that in this kind of market environment," the high-yield banker said.

(Reporting by David Bell; Editing by Jack Doran)

