World Markets

Investors show 'no inflation fear' as they snap up bonds, equities and sell cash - BofA

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

February 03, 2023 — 08:26 am EST

Written by Lucy Raitano for Reuters ->

Adds details, additional flow data and context

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Investors showed "no inflation fear" in the run-up to this month's key central bank meetings, ploughing money into bonds and stocks in the week to Wednesday, a report from BofA Global Research showed on Friday.

Equity funds got a $16 billion injection while bonds saw inflows of $7.8 billion, BofA said citing EPFR data, as investors showed conviction in both asset classes.

In another sign of investors' confidence that global inflation may have peaked, cash funds saw $300 million in outflows, while gold funds logged outflows of $1.3 billion.

The figures reflect flows prior to a series of key central bank decisions this week from the likes of the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England.

Investors bought $7.3 billion of investment grade bonds and shed $1.6 billion of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities - the 23rd week of outflows from the inflation-sensitive bonds.

There is growing belief among traders that inflation in the world's largest economy has peaked, reflected in recent comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell who referred to "most welcome" disinflation.

Within equity flows, there was evidence of return to U.S. stocks which saw a $6.7 billion inflow. But tech stocks were "not yet seeing love via flows", said BofA. Tech names wrapped up their tenth consecutive week of outflows, although it was the smallest outflow in the last ten weeks.

Emerging market debt and equity enjoyed their seventh straight week of inflows, totalling $8.3 billion.

BofA's bull and bear indicator - a measure of market sentiment - is at its highest level since March 2022. It has clocked up its biggest three-month surge since August 2020, driven by strong emerging market flows and strong stock market breadth, BofA said.

(Reporting by Lucy Raitano, editing by Amanda Cooper and Chizu Nomiyama)

((Lucy.Raitano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.