Investors Shouldn't Overlook The Favourable Returns On Capital At Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. That's why when we briefly looked at Malibu Boats' (NASDAQ:MBUU) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Malibu Boats, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$121m ÷ (US$730m - US$129m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Thus, Malibu Boats has an ROCE of 20%. While that is an outstanding return, the rest of the Leisure industry generates similar returns, on average.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Malibu Boats compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Malibu Boats Tell Us?

It's hard not to be impressed by Malibu Boats' returns on capital. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 20% and the business has deployed 261% more capital into its operations. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

In Conclusion...

Malibu Boats has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 500% return they've received over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

Like most companies, Malibu Boats does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

