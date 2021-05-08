Investors Shouldn't Overlook The Favourable Returns On Capital At Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So, when we ran our eye over Fastenal's (NASDAQ:FAST) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Fastenal:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.34 = US$1.1b ÷ (US$4.1b - US$661m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, Fastenal has an ROCE of 34%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Trade Distributors industry average of 8.3%.

NasdaqGS:FAST Return on Capital Employed May 8th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Fastenal's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Fastenal.

So How Is Fastenal's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Fastenal's history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has employed 52% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 34%. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

In Conclusion...

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 170% return they've received over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

Like most companies, Fastenal does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

