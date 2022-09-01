Investors Shouldn't Overlook Steven Madden's (NASDAQ:SHOO) Impressive Returns On Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Steven Madden's (NASDAQ:SHOO) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Steven Madden:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.35 = US$324m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$380m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Steven Madden has an ROCE of 35%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Luxury industry average of 15%. NasdaqGS:SHOO Return on Capital Employed September 1st 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Steven Madden compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Steven Madden here for free.

So How Is Steven Madden's ROCE Trending?

Steven Madden has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 51% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Steven Madden is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 9.7% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

Steven Madden does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

