Investors Shouldn't Overlook Southern Copper's (NYSE:SCCO) Impressive Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Southern Copper's (NYSE:SCCO) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Southern Copper:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.34 = US$5.3b ÷ (US$17b - US$1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Southern Copper has an ROCE of 34%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Metals and Mining industry average of 21%. NYSE:SCCO Return on Capital Employed September 4th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Southern Copper compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Southern Copper's ROCE Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Southern Copper are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 34%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 23% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Southern Copper thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Southern Copper has. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 46% return over the last five years. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Southern Copper you'll probably want to know about.

