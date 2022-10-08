Investors Shouldn't Overlook ON Semiconductor's (NASDAQ:ON) Impressive Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for ON Semiconductor:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = US$2.2b ÷ (US$11b - US$1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, ON Semiconductor has an ROCE of 25%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Semiconductor industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured ON Semiconductor's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is ON Semiconductor's ROCE Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at ON Semiconductor. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 25%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 66% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that ON Semiconductor can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. Since the stock has returned a staggering 231% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

While ON Semiconductor looks impressive, no company is worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ON is currently trading for a fair price.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

