Investors Shouldn't Overlook Old Dominion Freight Line's (NASDAQ:ODFL) Impressive Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Old Dominion Freight Line's (NASDAQ:ODFL) look very promising so lets take a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Old Dominion Freight Line:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.40 = US$1.7b ÷ (US$4.8b - US$628m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Old Dominion Freight Line has an ROCE of 40%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Transportation industry average of 15%. NasdaqGS:ODFL Return on Capital Employed August 30th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Old Dominion Freight Line compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Old Dominion Freight Line.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Old Dominion Freight Line Tell Us?

The trends we've noticed at Old Dominion Freight Line are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 40%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 67%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Old Dominion Freight Line thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Our Take On Old Dominion Freight Line's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Old Dominion Freight Line is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 326% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Old Dominion Freight Line that we think you should be aware of.

