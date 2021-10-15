Investors Shouldn't Overlook Fair Isaac's (NYSE:FICO) Impressive Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Fair Isaac's (NYSE:FICO) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Fair Isaac:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.40 = US$418m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$545m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, Fair Isaac has an ROCE of 40%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 10% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NYSE:FICO Return on Capital Employed October 15th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Fair Isaac compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Fair Isaac.

How Are Returns Trending?

Fair Isaac is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 115% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. The current liabilities has increased to 34% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

The Bottom Line On Fair Isaac's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Fair Isaac has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Fair Isaac can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Fair Isaac does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

