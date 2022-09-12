Investors Shouldn't Overlook Exponent's (NASDAQ:EXPO) Impressive Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Exponent, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = US$137m ÷ (US$567m - US$128m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Therefore, Exponent has an ROCE of 31%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 13% earned by companies in a similar industry. NasdaqGS:EXPO Return on Capital Employed September 12th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Exponent's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Exponent's ROCE Trend?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Exponent. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 31%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 28% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Exponent thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Exponent has. And a remarkable 180% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Exponent can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Exponent that you might find interesting.

