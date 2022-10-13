Investors Shouldn't Overlook Eagle Bulk Shipping's (NASDAQ:EGLE) Impressive Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Eagle Bulk Shipping's (NASDAQ:EGLE) look very promising so lets take a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Eagle Bulk Shipping is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = US$340m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$137m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an ROCE of 31%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 19% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Eagle Bulk Shipping compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

The Trend Of ROCE

Eagle Bulk Shipping has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 31% on its capital. In addition to that, Eagle Bulk Shipping is employing 39% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

The Bottom Line

To the delight of most shareholders, Eagle Bulk Shipping has now broken into profitability. Since the stock has returned a solid 75% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Eagle Bulk Shipping can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Eagle Bulk Shipping does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

