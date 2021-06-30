Investors Shouldn't Overlook DRDGOLD's (NYSE:DRD) Impressive Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for DRDGOLD:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.29 = R1.7b ÷ (R6.3b - R593m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Therefore, DRDGOLD has an ROCE of 29%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Metals and Mining industry average of 11%.

NYSE:DRD Return on Capital Employed June 30th 2021

In the above chart we have measured DRDGOLD's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering DRDGOLD here for free.

So How Is DRDGOLD's ROCE Trending?

The trends we've noticed at DRDGOLD are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 29%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 160%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, DRDGOLD has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with a respectable 64% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing DRDGOLD, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.