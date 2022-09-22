Investors Shouldn't Overlook DICK'S Sporting Goods' (NYSE:DKS) Impressive Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for DICK'S Sporting Goods, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = US$1.7b ÷ (US$9.1b - US$2.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, DICK'S Sporting Goods has an ROCE of 27%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 17%. NYSE:DKS Return on Capital Employed September 22nd 2022

In the above chart we have measured DICK'S Sporting Goods' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering DICK'S Sporting Goods here for free.

What Can We Tell From DICK'S Sporting Goods' ROCE Trend?

DICK'S Sporting Goods is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 27%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 117%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at DICK'S Sporting Goods thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

All in all, it's terrific to see that DICK'S Sporting Goods is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 368% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

DICK'S Sporting Goods does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

