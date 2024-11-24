Investors should ignore Nvidia stock move after blowout earnings, Barron’s says

This week’s earnings offered more evidence, namely Nvidia’s (NVDA) AI growth story is far from over, Tae Kim writes in this week’s edition of Barron’s. Nvidia shares fell in after-hours trading following the report and wavered between positive and negative territory on Thursday. That continued in early trading Friday. Investors shouldn’t read too much into the initial reaction, which could easily be some profit-taking given that the stock has roughly tripled this year, the author says. Instead, investors should ignore near-term noise, remain focused on the big picture, and not overlook the unprecedented magnitude of Nvidia’s performance, the publication adds.

