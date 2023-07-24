Investors Should Get Used to High Interest Rates, Fed Pause or Not

***Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services.***

Investors are bracing for another Federal Reserve meeting this week — and an update on what’s next for interest rates.

Many market watchers expect the central bank to raise its benchmark interest rate yet again, this time from its current range of between 5% and 5.25%. This would be the eleventh hike since the spring of 2022 in the Fed’s effort to reduce inflation.

With consumer price growth slowing down this summer and rates at their highest level since 2007, it’s possible that if the Fed hikes rates, it will be the last hike in the Fed’s playbook for now.

But whether or not it’s the last hike for the time being, investors shouldn’t expect rate cuts any time soon. Back in June, when the central bank decided to keep rates where they were instead of raising them, Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized that while the central bank will plan to reduce interest rates as inflation falls, that could happen “a couple years out.”

That means that there’s a good chance the Fed will leave interest rates high while the economy stabilizes. Central bankers have also indicated that more hikes could be necessary if they aren’t satisfied with the progress of the economy.

What do higher interest rates mean for your investment portfolio? Here’s what you should know.

What do high interest rates mean for the stock market?

The Fed raises one single interest rate — called the federal funds rate — in order to make it more expensive for banks to borrow money from each other. Those extra expenses trickle down throughout the economy, too, to both companies and consumers. That’s how the Fed slows down economic growth and prevents the economy from overheating.

When interest rates are high, banks charge companies more in interest on loans. That means that the types of companies that borrow a lot of money, like high-growth early-stage startups and tech firms, tend to see the biggest changes to their bottom lines.

Companies that rely on borrowing money to sustain their businesses “have higher costs and higher borrowing costs, which leaves you less money to invest in your business,” explains Brian James, director of investments at Ullmann Wealth Partners. As profits fall and margins shrink, it’s not uncommon to see the stock prices fall too.

Rising rates also affect valuations for these kinds of companies. As debt becomes more expensive, the future cash flow of these firms becomes less valuable. That also puts pressure on stock prices.

Other more established business models with strong cash flows, like financial firms, generally weather high interest rates better than growing, early-stage firms because they’re less dependent on debt.

Higher interest rates can also put pressure on the market as a whole. When economic growth slows, consumers tend to spend less. Less consumer spending means slower growth, and that can weigh on stock prices.

What do high interest rates mean for the bond market?

High rates can trigger movement away from stocks and into other areas of the market, like bonds.

When rates are high, bond yields (the amount of return an investor will receive on the bond) tend to rise. And when that happens, “more money flows out of stocks and into less risky investment securities,” explains James Franke, a managing partner at Rothschild Investment. That’s because you can obtain that same rate of return while taking less risk, he says. (Reduced demand for stocks can depress their prices, too.)

Rising yields are a double-edged sword in the bond market because they’re often paired with falling prices. Bonds with longer durations (a longer period of time before investors get their money back) tend to fare worse under rising interest rates than those with shorter durations, since the longer term means there’s a bigger risk that interest rates will change again and reduce the value of the bond.

How should investors react to high interest rates?

In general, financial advisors don’t recommend making major changes to your portfolio in response to fluctuations in interest rates. If you’re a long-term investor, you likely don’t need to worry about moving your money between different durations of bonds or different types of companies in the stock market with every change in interest rates.

“It’s more about…having a systematic process to planning and investing so you can weather all of these storms — which are normal,” James says.

But if you haven’t checked in on your portfolio in a while, now could be a good time.

“Most investors are now significantly overweight equities,” Franke says. And it’s no wonder so many people have preferred stocks for so long: Relatively low interest rates over the past decade helped fuel enormous gains in the market.

But now, with rates high again and likely staying that way for some time, Franke says diversification is more important than ever. Some investors may benefit from revisiting other asset classes like bonds, he says, which “are now offering much more attractive rates of return than they have for the past 15 years.”

Overall, he recommends that investors take this opportunity to rebalance their portfolios, revisit their asset allocations and make sure they’re on track to meet their goals.

Daily Money

Every day we publish the latest news, stories, and content on the financial topics that matter. This is your daily guide to all things personal finance.

Sign Up

More from Money:

Investors Haven’t Been This Optimistic About the Stock Market Since April 2021

Meme Stocks Are Making a Comeback

The Stakes Are Especially High for the Stock Market This Earnings Season

© Copyright 2023 Money Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.