Investors Should Focus on the Effect of Rate Hikes, Not Their Cause

Over the last year or so, traders and investors have been almost entirely concerned with interest rates. At the start of last year, the question was when the Fed would start hiking rates, then it became how many times in the year they would do so, and then by how much each time. All of that time there was an awareness that the underlying reason for rate hikes was inflation. That was tracked closely as a result, but what it seems many traders and analysts lost sight of was not the cause of rate hikes, nor the size of the increases themselves, but their effect.

This week will once start with cause dominating thoughts and actions, but by the end of the week, effect will be taking center stage.

For the next few days, all anyone will be thinking about is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data that will be released on Thursday. While CPI is not the Fed’s preferred indicator of underlying inflation, that honor goes to core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), which will be released on January 27, it is the best indicator of how fast prices are rising in the real economy. Core PCE may be a better indicator of underlying inflation in the way it tracks business data rather than personal spending, and smooths out price swings in some volatile categories, but a large part of people’s real-life spending is on things like food and gasoline. Their prices matter when it comes to the perception of inflation. And it is perception, not underlying core price moves that exclude what people actually buy on a regular basis, that influences behavior.

The market will be watching Thursday’s CPI data closely. The expectation is that CPI will show significantly slower inflation in December, with the increase declining from 7.1% in November to 6.5% in December. After a strong first week of the year, though, that optimism is pretty much priced into stocks, so there is more downside risk on the day itself than upside potential. Whatever the reaction, though, it is unlikely that any impact from CPI will last very long, because Friday will force traders and investors to start to look at inflation’s actual effects.

At its core, the stock market reflects only one thing: corporate profitability. We get caught up in its other roles, both as a forward discounting mechanism where expected future conditions are reflected in price and as a barometer of economic health, but at the end of the day, it is really about putting a value on companies, and that value depends on profitability. When Q4 earnings start on Friday, with a host of big banks and a couple of others reporting results from October through December, we will be able to get our first look at how the highest inflation in around forty years, and the Fed’s response to that, have impacted profits.

Long-term, the insidious impacts of rising prices will matter, but over the next few weeks, traders will be most concerned with the here and now -- how inflation and rising interest rates are hitting the corporate bottom line.

Normally, I would caution investors to take the long-term view, and not to get caught up in traders’ obsession with quarterly profits. These next few weeks, though, are different. Corporations have been preparing for tough times since the middle of last year, controlling costs and cutting staff in some high-profile cases. If that view is vindicated by weak Q4 earnings, then investors should get ready for a rough year. If, on the other hand, it turns out that business is not dropping substantially in the face of rate hikes and rising prices, then this earnings season will be about companies beating expectations, announcing increased capex plans, and adjusting forecasts higher. And that is a recipe for a serious bounce in stocks.

Either way, while the media and commentators will be getting excited about this week’s CPI data, sensible investors will not make any major decisions on Thursday. Rather, they will wait until a pattern emerges in earnings for Q4, then position themselves for the impact of inflation and the Fed’s reaction.

