Investors Should be Wary of Talk of Crashes, Bubbles and Busts

We live in a world where overreaction is the norm. The need to drive ears and eyeballs to your small fraction of a massive pile of online, print and TV content make sensationalism a legitimate tactic for many people, people who write and talk about a lot of different subjects. It is true of the news, where everything is “shocking” or “massive” and every disagreement is an “uproar” or “war”, and it is also true for markets, where normal volatility becomes a “crash” and every move up is a “bubble”. We have seen a lot of that lately after a couple of down days for stocks but, logically, are we in a bubble? Is a crash coming?

The only honest, non-sensationalist answer to that question is no, or at least not yet, but the main thing is that those are not the questions investors should be asking themselves.

I fully understand why some people feel that we are in an asset bubble generally. Stocks are at above average multiples of earnings at the same time as bond yields are extremely low, indicating strong, sustained buying of both asset classes. Bitcoin, that people like me were derided for writing positively about six or seven years ago when it was worth a couple of hundred bucks, is now over $50,000. Even oil, the principle use for which is powering engines that are rapidly becoming obsolete, is at its highest level for more than two years. Junk bond yields are three or four percent…I mean, the clue is in the name, right? And don’t get me started on NFTs…

What is often forgotten in the rush to appeal to as many people as possible with sensational headlines, however, is that one of these things is not like the others.

The chances are that most readers of this are not massively invested in NFTs or Bitcoin or anything else that could be described as unconventional. The bulk of their investments are probably held in stocks, so that is what concerns them; and stocks have been driven higher by different things than other raging assets. There are some speculative plays and manipulations such as in GameStop (GME), but those don’t drive movement in the major indices. Those indices are where they are because of an expectation of higher earnings, something that is not just possible but is actually more likely than not.

We are in the latter stages of a recovery from a shock to the economy, and that is coming as we are still in a much longer recovery from a major credit and liquidity crisis twelve years or so ago. The shutdown prompted by the pandemic was like no other shock in peacetime, so we had no way of knowing how long the ill-effects would last. Now, though, with multiple vaccines gaining approval around the world a return to some kind of normalcy looks likely to come this year, and probably before the summer is through. We are already seeing that in the jobs market, as evidenced by Friday's strong jobs report, but during earnings season most companies indicated that there is still a long way to go to fulfill revenue and earnings potential. In that context, a forward P/E of 22.15, a point or so below where it was a year ago, doesn’t look bubbly at all.

When some tech stocks started to retrace three weeks ago there was a lot of talk of a bursting bubble, and I’m sure a lot of investors reading those sensational headlines became nervous. But, if you look at stocks in general, nothing much is happening. The S&P 500 was, as of Friday’s close, exactly 2.23% lower than its high three weeks ago and the move in the Dow is even less dramatic. That isn’t a bursting bubble by any stretch. Yes, the move in the Nasdaq has been bigger, but in context that looks more like a normal, healthy sector and style rotation than anything else.

So, next time you read a headline about a crash or a bursting bubble, don’t ask are we looking at a massive bubble about to burst. Ask yourself a different question. Is the writer sensationalizing something relatively minor to grab your attention? Most of the time, the answer to that will be yes, and if so, you can ignore it until we get to the point where stock prices and economic realities diverge, or until fiscal and or monetary policy prompt a rethink of economic prospects.

Do you want more of Martin? If you are familiar with Martin’s work, you will know that he brings a unique perspective to markets and actionable ideas based on that perspective. In addition to writing here, Martin also writes a free weekly newsletter with in-depth analysis and trade ideas focused on just one currently underperforming sector. To find out more and sign up for the free newsletter, just click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.