Investors Should Be Encouraged By Simpson Manufacturing's (NYSE:SSD) Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Simpson Manufacturing:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = US$301m ÷ (US$1.4b - US$232m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, Simpson Manufacturing has an ROCE of 26%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Building industry average of 14%.

NYSE:SSD Return on Capital Employed October 5th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Simpson Manufacturing compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Simpson Manufacturing.

What Can We Tell From Simpson Manufacturing's ROCE Trend?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Simpson Manufacturing. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 26%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 29% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Simpson Manufacturing thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Our Take On Simpson Manufacturing's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Simpson Manufacturing can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Simpson Manufacturing does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Simpson Manufacturing that you might be interested in.

