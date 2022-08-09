Investors Should Be Encouraged By RH's (NYSE:RH) Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at RH's (NYSE:RH) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for RH:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = US$986m ÷ (US$5.9b - US$1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

Thus, RH has an ROCE of 22%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 17%.

NYSE:RH Return on Capital Employed August 9th 2022

In the above chart we have measured RH's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From RH's ROCE Trend?

RH is displaying some positive trends. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 22%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 202% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line On RH's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that RH can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

