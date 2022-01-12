Investors Should Be Encouraged By MarineMax's (NYSE:HZO) Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in MarineMax's (NYSE:HZO) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for MarineMax:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = US$211m ÷ (US$1.0b - US$251m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, MarineMax has an ROCE of 28%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 20% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NYSE:HZO Return on Capital Employed January 12th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for MarineMax compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering MarineMax here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For MarineMax Tell Us?

The trends we've noticed at MarineMax are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 28%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 140%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

One more thing to note, MarineMax has decreased current liabilities to 25% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

Our Take On MarineMax's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what MarineMax has. And a remarkable 186% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if MarineMax can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

