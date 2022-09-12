Investors Should Be Encouraged By Children's Place's (NASDAQ:PLCE) Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Children's Place, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.49 = US$186m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$793m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Therefore, Children's Place has an ROCE of 49%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 17%. NasdaqGS:PLCE Return on Capital Employed September 12th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Children's Place compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Children's Place.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at Children's Place. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 72%. The company is now earning US$0.5 per dollar of capital employed. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 34% less capital than it was five years ago. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 68% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

Our Take On Children's Place's ROCE

In the end, Children's Place has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. And since the stock has fallen 62% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Children's Place (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should know about.

