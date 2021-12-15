Investors Should Be Encouraged By Caleres' (NYSE:CAL) Returns On Capital

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Caleres, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$189m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

So, Caleres has an ROCE of 24%. On its own, that's a very good return and it's on par with the returns earned by companies in a similar industry.

NYSE:CAL Return on Capital Employed December 15th 2021

In the above chart we have measured Caleres' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Caleres here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Caleres Tell Us?

Caleres is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 64% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 57% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

Our Take On Caleres' ROCE

To sum it up, Caleres is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And since the stock has fallen 33% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

On a separate note, we've found 4 warning signs for Caleres you'll probably want to know about.

Caleres is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

