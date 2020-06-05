Investors shed safe-haven German Bunds as ECB fortifies the euro zone

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Safe-haven German government bonds sold off for a second day on Friday, with yields reaching their highest levels in months, after the European Central Bank's support for the euro zone helped boost sentiment towards the region.

Southern European borrowing costs fell further and the gap between long-dated Italian and German bond yields shrunk to its narrowest since the first coronavirus-related market rout in late March.

The ECB approved a bigger-than-expected expansion of its stimulus package on Thursday to prop up an economy plunged by the coronavirus pandemic into its worst recession since World War Two.

"If you think about what the ECB has done, it is dramatically supporting the euro through reducing tail risk. Peripheral spreads will keep tightening, especially at the long end," said Peter Chatwell, Mizuho's head of rates.

The gap between Italian and German 30-year bond yields was at its narrowest since March 27 at 211 basis points. DE30IT30=RR

Long-dated 30-year German government bond yields DE30YT=RR rose six basis points to 0.24%, the highest level since January. The bonds were trading at a negative yield just 10 days ago. DE30YT=RR

"Yesterday, Christine (Lagarde) fired yet another bazooka - almost doubling the size of the purchase programme. That means a lot of support for Italy," said Gregory Perdon, co-chief investment officer at Arbuthnot Latham.

Italy's benchmark 10-year bond yields were at 1.42% on Friday, close to Thursday's two-month low and half of mid-March's level, when worries around the spread of the novel coronavirus were at their most elevated.

Greek 10-year yields were also at their lowest levels since March at 1.35%. GR10YT=RR

Employment data from the United States, meanwhile, showed over 2.5 million jobs being added, an improvement from a dire figure the month before and adding to the positive sentiment.

Germany's 30-year yield hits highest since Janhttps://tmsnrt.rs/30ekXOq

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Larry King, Kirsten Donovan)

((Abhinav.Ramnarayan@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 751 745 1044;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.