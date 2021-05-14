Investors Say 'Bye Covid, Hello Inflation'

Two major developments are capturing headlines: the decline of Covid-19 cases in the United States, and the rise of prices and inflationary conditions. How these two trends interact will dictate financial market movements in the weeks and months ahead.

The long-awaited decline in virus cases seems to have arrived. After a torrid winter in which daily case counts hovered around 200,000, the U.S. has finally turned a corner. Some 58% of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of vaccine; the average number of new reported cases is now under 40,000. Vaccines are proving effective against the variants. The CDC has even released new guidelines advising fully vaccinated adults to ditch their masks.

This is unambiguously positive news for the economy and for investors. Summer travel and consumer spending are primed to rebound, boosting the fortunes of businesses in desperate need of a cash infusion, particularly restaurants, leisure and hospitality companies, airlines and cruise ships, and other firms that saw demand plummet last year.

What’s happening in the U.S. is also a positive sign for the global economy. Covid-19 cases continue to rise in many countries, but only because vaccination efforts in those countries lag behind. (For instance, India, the new epicenter of the virus, has vaccinated less than 2% of its population). Once the world catches up on vaccinating their people, the pandemic may finally crawl to a close, spurring a worldwide economic resurgence. It will take time (years, perhaps), but an end is in sight.

But as one problem recedes, a new one emerges: Inflation is the new economic scarecrow.

Concerns of inflation reached new highs this week, as it was revealed the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 4.2% in April (on a year over year basis). This growth rate was the largest since September 2008. Likewise, the monthly gain in core inflation (which removes volatile food and energy prices) is the highest it has been since 1981. In response, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average posted “their steepest three-day declines in nearly seven months.”

Of course, worries of inflation have been percolating since the beginning of the pandemic, when Congress passed a $2.2 trillion relief act with hundreds of billions of dollars in direct stimulus payments. The logic was straightforward enough: if the government printed excessive amounts of money, prices would eventually follow.

“After the economy regains the ground it has lost, inflation could jump,” wrote Barron’s columnist Randall W. Forsyth in April of last year. “The unprecedented fiscal and monetary easing, plus the effects of a continued retreat from globalization, eventually could lift inflation past the 2% target.”

Of course, that didn’t happen for a while. From last summer until this winter, inflationary pressures remained modest, with the government unable to hit its standard 2% target for price stability. As recently as February, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said he expected neither “a large nor sustained” increase in inflation, even as vaccination rates picked up and states began to reopen their economies.

A major reason why inflation didn’t pick up was that consumer spending remained subdued. For much of the pandemic, consumers were not spending their stimulus payments and $300 monthly checks in unemployment enhancements, but saving them: As of February, Americans had roughly $3.9 trillion in savings, compared to just $1.38 trillion twelve months earlier.

But in the last few months, inflationary pressures have revealed themselves, most prominently in the commodities markets. Prices of oil, industrial metals, lumber, and other commodities have been increasing steadily in 2021. This led many observers to predict that general inflation was imminent, since rise in raw material costs are often passed onto consumers in the form of higher prices.

Now, the key question for investors is whether inflation is “transitory” (as Powell predicts) or a longer-lasting phenomenon, like inflation of the 1970s. It may well be the former, since pandemic-era policies fomented today’s conditions.

For much of last year, supply was bountiful while demand was depressed. Now, demand is surging while supply lags: a housing shortage is spurring skyrocketing home prices; a chip shortage is hurting carmakers and increasing the price of used cars; travelers are paying premiums for rental cars and lodgings, with Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky predicting “a travel rebound unlike anything we have seen before.”

As supply and demand recalibrate, and as investors try to understand this inflationary surge, one thing remains clear: Fiscal and monetary policymakers will play a role in determining how long inflation lasts, and just how much prices will increase. But after years of rock-bottom interest rates and trillions of dollars in stimulus, one wonders if the cat already left the bag.

