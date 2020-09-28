Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.7 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased IRET prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that IRET has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $63.9, the dividend yield is 4.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of IRET was $63.9, representing a -25.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.24 and a 46.63% increase over the 52 week low of $43.58.

IRET is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). IRET's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.36. Zacks Investment Research reports IRET's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -5.17%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

