Investors ramp up bets on big BoE rate hike after new inflation shock

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Investors on Wednesday ramped up bets on the Bank of England raising interest rates by a hefty half a percentage point on Thursday, while Britain's 2-year gilt yield hit a fresh 15-year high following stronger-than-expected inflation figures.

British inflation defied expectations that it would slow and held at 8.7% in May, data showed, making British inflation the highest of any major economy once again.

Interest rate futures moved to price a roughly 45% chance of an increase in Bank Rate to 5% by the BoE at its meeting on Thursday, up from 25% on Tuesday. A more conventional 25 basis-point (bps) hike was now seen as a 55% probability.

Bets on where BoE rate hikes would peak also rose, with traders now pricing in rates rising to 6%. 0#BOEWATCH

The yield on two-year British government bonds GB2YT=RR - which are sensitive to interest rate expectations - hit its highest since 2008 at 5.117% before easing off to 5.056%, last up 11 bps on the day.

"Our house view remains that the BoE will deliver a 25 bps hike tomorrow. Clearly the pressure to tighten is evident, but there are signs that inflation pressures are abating in energy and food," said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank in London.

"If they (BoE policymakers) hike by 50 bps does that smack more of shoring up their credibility or a loss of control?," McGuire added. "The likelihood is more that they hike further into the future rather than increase the increment."

Wednesday's renewed jump in UK bond yields adds to this month's pain, as the stubbornness of price pressures keeps taking investors and policymakers by surprise.

Two-year gilt yields are up over 70 basis points this month, far more than German and U.S. peers and on track for their biggest monthly jump since last September, when the "mini-budget" crisis sparked a rout across UK markets.

The rise in yields and interest rate expectations hit UK housebuilders .FTNMX402020, which were down as much as 3%. They were among Wednesday's biggest fallers across European equity markets, as the jump in borrowing costs fed concerns about rising mortgage costs.

The domestically focused FTSE 250 .FTMC index fell 0.9% to its lowest level in around 11 weeks while the FTSE 100 .FTSE was down 0.4%.

Bets on higher rates supported sterling, which briefly jumped to $1.2803 after the data, but was last flat at $1.2763. GBP=D3

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli, Dhara Ranasinghe and Danilo Masoni; Writing by Yoruk Bahceli and William Schomberg Editing by Alun John)

