Investors race into U.S. stock funds with largest weekly surge since June
Investors jumped back into mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that hold U.S. stocks last week by sending approximately $11.8 billion in net assets into the category, the greatest weekly surge into domestic equities since early June, according to data released Wednesday by the Investment Company Institute.
By David Randall
NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Investors jumped back into mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that hold U.S. stocks last week by sending approximately $11.8 billion in net assets into the category, the greatest weekly surge into domestic equities since early June, according to data released Wednesday by the Investment Company Institute.
The money flowing into stock funds came as the Federal Reserve cut interest rates last week as expected, helping further a rally that has pushed the benchmark S&P 500 stock index up 18.5% since the beginning of the year.
Over the last two weeks, investors have sent nearly $20 billion into U.S. stock funds.
Despite those gains, U.S. equity funds have lost a total of nearly $84 billion for the year to date. Instead, investors have continued to seek the safety of bond funds, which garnered an additional $9.3 billion in new assets last week. For the year to date, bond funds have pulled in a net of nearly $306 billion in new assets.
World stock funds, meanwhile, lost nearly $1.8 billion in outflows, continuing a streak in which investors have pulled nearly $41 billion from the category since the start of the year.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including mutual funds and exchange-traded funds:
9/18/2019
9/11/2019
9/4/2019
8/28/2019
8/21/2019
Equity
10,036
7,551
-4,106
-9,506
-14,007
Domestic
11,807
8,598
-4,389
-5,324
-9,384
World
-1,771
-1,047
283
-4,182
-4,623
Hybrid
-843
-687
-1,132
-1,404
-739
Bond
9,288
13,016
6,925
7,953
3,950
Taxable
8,906
11,734
5,708
5,994
1,876
Municipal
382
1,282
1,218
1,959
2,074
Commodity
260
-396
914
1,745
618
Total
18,742
19,484
2,600
-1,212
-10,178
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
((David.Randall@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6607; Reuters Messaging: david.randall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.