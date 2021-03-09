Cryptocurrencies

Investors Put Less Money Into Crypto Funds Last Week as Bitcoin Market Stagnated

Contributor
Damanick Dantes CoinDesk
Published
Inflows to crypto investment funds dropped last week, coinciding with the market's recent retreat. (CoinShares)

Inflows to crypto asset funds fell last week to the lowest since early this year, just as bitcoin, ether and other cryptocurrencies retreated from all-time high price levels, according to CoinShares.

  • Inflows dropped to $108 million during the week ended March 5, the lowest since early January, and down from about $400 million the prior week.
  • Bitcoin-focused products accounted for 90% of crypto fund inflows last week, with minor inflows to Ethereum and Polkadot investment products, according to CoinShares.
  • Despite a quiet week, net flows so far this quarter – just two-thirds of the way through the three-month period – have already matched the total for Q4 2020.
  • Investment products now represent 7% of bitcoin trading volumes in 2021 compared with 4% in 2020, according to CoinShares.
  • According to a separate report by CryptoCompare, digital assets under management for exchange-traded products (ETPs) doubled to $43.9 billion in February, with a majority of assets residing in Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC).
  • Last week, CoinShares launched a physically backed Ethereum ETP on the Swiss SIX exchange under the ticker “ETHE.”

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    Binance CEO Sees Higher Institutional Uptake for Crypto

    Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive officer at Binance Holdings, says the cryptocurrency exchange's user base is "growing very rapidly" and that he's seeing "much higher uptake on institutional adoption" and from "corporate treasury" buyers.

    5 days ago

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular