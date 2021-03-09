Investors Put Less Money Into Crypto Funds Last Week as Bitcoin Market Stagnated

Inflows to crypto asset funds fell last week to the lowest since early this year, just as bitcoin, ether and other cryptocurrencies retreated from all-time high price levels, according to CoinShares.

Inflows dropped to $108 million during the week ended March 5, the lowest since early January, and down from about $400 million the prior week.

Bitcoin-focused products accounted for 90% of crypto fund inflows last week, with minor inflows to Ethereum and Polkadot investment products, according to CoinShares.

Despite a quiet week, net flows so far this quarter – just two-thirds of the way through the three-month period – have already matched the total for Q4 2020.

Investment products now represent 7% of bitcoin trading volumes in 2021 compared with 4% in 2020, according to CoinShares.

According to a separate report by CryptoCompare, digital assets under management for exchange-traded products (ETPs) doubled to $43.9 billion in February, with a majority of assets residing in Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC).

Last week, CoinShares launched a physically backed Ethereum ETP on the Swiss SIX exchange under the ticker “ETHE.”

