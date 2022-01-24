Investors push Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) 3.7% lower this week, company's increasing losses might be to blame

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) shareholders have seen the share price descend 23% over the month. On the bright side the share price is up over the last half decade. In that time, it is up 94%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 106%. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 55% decline over the last twelve months.

In light of the stock dropping 3.7% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive five-year return.

Because Q2 Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

For the last half decade, Q2 Holdings can boast revenue growth at a rate of 24% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. While the compound gain of 14% per year is good, it's not unreasonable given the strong revenue growth. If the strong revenue growth continues, we'd expect the share price to follow, in time. Opportunity lies where the market hasn't fully priced growth in the underlying business.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:QTWO Earnings and Revenue Growth January 24th 2022

Q2 Holdings is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

Investors in Q2 Holdings had a tough year, with a total loss of 55%, against a market gain of about 5.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 14%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Q2 Holdings is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

