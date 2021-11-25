Investors push Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) 12% lower this week, company's increasing losses might be to blame

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 12% in the last week. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been spectacular. The longer term view reveals that the share price is up 523% in that period. As long term investors the recent fall doesn't detract all that much from the longer term story. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

Although Neonode has shed US$19m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

Because Neonode made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Neonode actually saw its revenue drop by 13% per year over three years. So it's pretty amazing to see the stock price has zoomed up 84% per year in that time. There can be no doubt this kind of decoupling of revenue growth and share price growth is unusual to see in loss making companies. So there is a serious possibility that some holders are counting their chickens before they hatch.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:NEON Earnings and Revenue Growth November 25th 2021

This free interactive report on Neonode's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Neonode shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 38% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 7% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Neonode you should know about.

But note: Neonode may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

