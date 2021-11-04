Investors push IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) 25% lower this week, company's increasing losses might be to blame

The IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) share price has had a bad week, falling 25%. Taking a longer term view we see the stock is up over one year. In that time, it is up 22%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 36%.

Although IronNet has shed US$348m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

IronNet wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

IronNet grew its revenue by 2.6% last year. That's not great considering the company is losing money. Over that time the share price gained a very modest 22%. A closer look at the bottom line might reveal an opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:IRNT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on IronNet

A Different Perspective

We're happy to report that IronNet are up 22% over the year. While it's always nice to make a profit on the stock market, we do note that the TSR was no better than the broader market return of about 36%. Shareholders are doubtless excited that the stock price has been doing even better lately, with a gain of 23% in just ninety days. It's worth taking note when returns accelerate, as it can indicate positive change in the underlying business, and winners often keep winning. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand IronNet better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for IronNet (of which 3 are significant!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

