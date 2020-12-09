Investors push back on blank-check company insiders' payout bonanza

US Markets
Investors are pressuring some blank-check acquisition companies to scale back wildly lucrative payouts to their bosses that are weighing on shareholder returns, threatening to tamp down Wall Street's biggest gold rush of recent years.

    Managers of the biggest so-called special purpose
acquisition companies (SPACs), which raise money in initial
public offerings (IPOs) to merge with privately-held companies,
are awarded stock worth hundreds of millions of dollars by only
investing millions of dollars of their own money.
    Investors have typically acquiesced to such compensation on
hopes of handsome profits. But after SPACs raised a record total
of more than $70 billion this year, bigger than the last 10
years' haul combined, the intense competition for deals is
beginning to erode returns and is triggering a backlash from
some investors over what they say has become a
"get-super-rich-quick" scheme for SPAC managers.
    "Investors are more selective now, they are willing to push
back on SPAC sponsors for more favorable terms, and sponsors are
more willing to listen," said Evan Ratner, an Easterly
Alternatives portfolio manager who has invested in SPACs for 14
years and is now raising a SPAC-focused fund.
    Hedge fund veteran William Ackman's Pershing Square Tontine
Holdings Ltd, billionaire investor Daniel Och's Ajax I and
former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan's
Executive Network Partnering Corp are among SPACs that recently
launched IPOs with less favorable terms for their managers than
the industry norm.
    The managers argue they are aligned with their investors
because they also take a hit when the combined company's shares
drop, and are often restricted from selling their stock for one
year after the deal closes. But they can still be in the black
when their investors lose, because their cost to own the shares
is only a small fraction of what investors pay.
    "(A smaller stake in the company going to the managers) is
better for the public shareholders in the SPAC because the
sponsors are buying the shares at a discount. Investors would
prefer to give away less of the company for a cheaper price than
more of it," said Westchester Capital Management managing member
Roy Behren, who invests in SPACs. 
    The climb-down in payout expectations follows several
high-profile investment flops that allowed SPAC managers to make
a killing. 
    Veteran dealmaker Michael Klein and his team were awarded
$275 million worth of stock last month for merging their SPAC
Churchill III with healthcare services firm MultiPlan
Corporation in an $11-billion deal by only investing $25,000,
according to SPAC Analytics. Klein's team separately invested
$23 million to receive warrants, or options to purchase shares
at a certain price, in the company. 
    The combined company's shares are now trading at 25% less
than when the deal closed amid concerns over growth prospects.
Yet Klein and his team are still in the black by more than $200
million, because the shares cost him only a tiny fraction of
what investors paid. [nL1N2HX25N]
    A spokesman for Klein declined to comment. 
    Another prolific SPAC sponsor, Chamath Palihapitiya, is in
line for a stock payout that on paper will be worth $207 million
after investing $25,000 of his own money in a $3.7 billion
merger with U.S. insurance startup Clover Health. He also
invested $16.4 million to receive warrants in the combined
company.
    His SPAC's shares have lost 20% since the deal's
announcement in October, as investors fretted the deal may have
overvalued Clover.
    A spokesman for Palihapitiya declined to comment. 
 
   
    REDUCED PROMOTE
    Some SPAC managers are now asking for a smaller chunk of the
combined company as compensation than the customary 20% to curry
favor with investors and also companies which may ultimately
merge with the SPAC. Known on Wall Street as the "promote," it
dilutes SPAC shareholders because it leaves them with a smaller
ownership of the company. It is also dilutive for the owners of
the companies that negotiate mergers with SPACs, often becoming
a sticking point in deal negotiations.
    Och, who founded hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management in
1994, charged a 10% promote, rather than 20%, for his SPAC Ajax
I, which raised $750 million in October. Executive Network
Partnering Corp, a SPAC where Ryan serves as chairman, raised
$360 million in September with a 5% promote, with additional
shares to be paid out only based on its share price performance.
  
    Ackman, the founder of activist hedge fund Pershing Square
Capital Management LP, decided not to ask for a promote. He will
receive warrants that he can exercise to buy a slice of the
combined company. There are warrants awarded to all SPAC
managers, although Ackman will receive less than the industry
norm.
    "The big trend you may see in early 2021 with SPACs is lower
promotes, which might make the product more attractive to a
wider group of prospective target companies," said Alan Annex,
co-chair of the global corporate practice at law firm Greenberg
Traurig LLP.
    To be sure, a manager's promote is subject to further
negotiations with the owner of the private company involved in a
SPAC merger. While many SPAC managers receive the equivalent of
20% of a SPAC after its IPO, they have been awarded on average
7.7% of the company after a merger in deals between January 2019
and June 2020, according to an analysis by Stanford Law
professor Michael Klausner and New York University School of Law
assistant professor Michael Ohlrogge. 
    
    POOR PERFORMANCE
    SPACs have been around since the 1990s, and even President
Donald Trump considered launching one 12 years ago when he
worked as a real estate developer, according to people familiar
with the effort. He worked with Deutsche Bank AG <DBKGn.DE> on
the SPAC, dubbed Trump Acquisition Corp, but abandoned the
effort when the 2008 financial crisis hit, the sources said.
    The Trump Organization did not respond to requests for
comment. Deutsche Bank declined comment.
    SPACs' track record used to be lackluster, confining them to
the backwaters of capital markets. The 12-month stock
performance for companies that have gone public through a SPAC
merger since 2015 lagged both regular IPOs and the Russell 2000
Index <.RUT> of small-cap stocks, according to research by
Barclays Plc <BARC.L>. 
    The sector took off late last year, when SPACs caught the
eye of blue-chip investors who bought shares in high-profile
companies such as space tourism firm Virgin Galactic <SPCE.N>
and fantasy sports operator DraftKings Inc <DKNG.O>. The massive
influx of money into SPACs led to unusually big trading gains
for many of them.  
    SPAC industry insiders and investment bankers now point to
the overheating of the sector and pushback against managers'
compensation as evidence that the hype of blank-check
acquisition companies is fizzling. 
    "The more that some folks change their promotes, it will put
pressure on others who want to stay competitive to do the same,"
said Stephan Feldgoise, global head of mergers and acquisitions
at Goldman Sachs Group Inc <GS.N>.

 (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Jessica DiNapoli in New York
Additional reporting by Svea Herbst in Boston
Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and Nick Zieminski)
